Author Charity Kreher’s New Book, "Hiccup Chickens," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Siblings Who do Everything They Can to Get Rid of Their Hiccups
Recent release “Hiccup Chickens” from Page Publishing author Charity Kreher is a captivating story that follows a pair of siblings whose day is interrupted when they develop a sudden case of the hiccups that make them sound like chickens. After doing everything they can think up to make their hiccups go away, they discover how much fun they have had trying different methods with their parents.
New York, NY, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charity Kreher, a loving wife and mother, as well as a full-time engineer who enjoys spending time with family and enjoying music and nature from across the globe, has completed her new book, “Hiccup Chickens”: a riveting tale that centers around a young boy and girl who must find a way to make their hiccups disappear and stop sounding like chickens.
“Join the hilarious adventure in ‘Hiccup Chickens,’ where two little kids are greeted by an unexpected case of hiccups! As the day unfolds, they discover just how funny and imaginative hiccups can be. From holding their breath to drinking water upside down, these two try every wacky remedy they can think of to shake those pesky hiccups. But as they giggle and experiment, they realize that laughter isn’t just about getting rid of hiccups. It’s about creativity, family, and the joy of being together,” writes Kreher.
Published by Page Publishing, Charity Kreher’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, serving as a delightful reminder to embrace life’s little quirks and enjoy the time spent with others along the way.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Hiccup Chickens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
