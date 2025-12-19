Author Charity Kreher’s New Book, "Hiccup Chickens," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Siblings Who do Everything They Can to Get Rid of Their Hiccups

Recent release “Hiccup Chickens” from Page Publishing author Charity Kreher is a captivating story that follows a pair of siblings whose day is interrupted when they develop a sudden case of the hiccups that make them sound like chickens. After doing everything they can think up to make their hiccups go away, they discover how much fun they have had trying different methods with their parents.