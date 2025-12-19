Author Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers’s New Book, “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.,” is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Path to Answer God’s Call to the Ministry.
Recent release “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.: A faith journey powered by God fifty years later” from Covenant Books author Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers is a compelling and poignant account of the author’s journey to follow God’s calling for him and become a minister. Guided by his faith and trust in the Lord, Dr. Speers recounts his path to dedicating his life to serving God and sharing His Word.
Scottsboro, AL, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers, a loving father and grandfather who holds an educational specialist degree (EdS) and a doctor of education specializing in education administration from the University of Alabama, has completed his new book, “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.: A faith journey powered by God fifty years later”: a stirring account that follows the author's personal journey of faith and how he experienced the hand of God's favor and guidance throughout his life, leading to his ultimate calling in the ministry.
Author Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers has served in a variety of administrative positions within the Birmingham public schools and Scottsboro City Schools systems’ at-risk dropout prevention programs. In addition to his work in education, the author has worked in the nuclear power industry throughout the United States as a 3.1 ANSI–qualified senior radiation protection technician. After moving to Scottsboro in 1993, Dr. Speers and family founded New Harvest Ministries for a short term and was later called to pastor Saint Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church for over ten years. He continues to remain actively involved in community affairs and events, and is currently the pastor of Aspel Community Church in Scottsboro.
“This is the story of having faith in God and how it affords opportunities, experiences that inspires and encourages,” writes Dr. Speers. “It is about having the desire and willingness to try different things to see what life is all about and different outcomes. For instance, it is about ‘Let’s just see what happens next.’ During each adventure, each journey, and each step, you know where your help comes from. It is from the Lord. When you see obstacles removed and opportunities avail themselves, you experience the movement of something that is bigger than you. It is in the hand of God’s favor. In each instance, you must give God the praise, glory, and the honor, for He richly deserves it, for it is all about Him and not about you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers’s new book is an inspiring and deeply personal account that highlights various moments from the author’s life in which God has made His presence known, guiding him through life’s trials every step of the way. Emotionally candid and potent, “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as testament to the gifts available to those who are willing to answer God’s call, wherever it may lead.
Readers can purchase “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.: A faith journey powered by God fifty years later” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
