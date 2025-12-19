Author Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers’s New Book, “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.,” is a Powerful Memoir That Follows the Author’s Path to Answer God’s Call to the Ministry.

Recent release “Life After Woodlawn L.A.W.: A faith journey powered by God fifty years later” from Covenant Books author Rev. Dr. Gary M. Speers is a compelling and poignant account of the author’s journey to follow God’s calling for him and become a minister. Guided by his faith and trust in the Lord, Dr. Speers recounts his path to dedicating his life to serving God and sharing His Word.