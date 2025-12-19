Author Dale P. Kelly’s New Book, "Great Name and Great Credit," Explores the Importance of a Good Reputation and Financial Responsibility from a Faith-Based Perspective

Recent release “Great Name and Great Credit” from Covenant Books author Dale P. Kelly addresses financial decisions and the importance of having a good reputation and credit history. covering a wide variety of topics concerning personal finance and the long-term impacts of one’s choices, Kelly aims to inspire readers to always work towards making improvements on one’s financial journey.