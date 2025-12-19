Author Dale P. Kelly’s New Book, "Great Name and Great Credit," Explores the Importance of a Good Reputation and Financial Responsibility from a Faith-Based Perspective
Recent release “Great Name and Great Credit” from Covenant Books author Dale P. Kelly addresses financial decisions and the importance of having a good reputation and credit history. covering a wide variety of topics concerning personal finance and the long-term impacts of one’s choices, Kelly aims to inspire readers to always work towards making improvements on one’s financial journey.
Cumming, GA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dale P. Kelly, who resides in Georgia with his wife and their three miniature Schnauzers, has completed his new book, “Great Name and Great Credit”: a compelling read that explores the importance of making wise financial decisions, presented through a Biblical lens.
The author shares, “Money can attract money; good credit can attract better credit. A good name can attract respect from those who are less fortunate or even jealousy from those who have fallen short of the mark.
“This book is not meant to browbeat but rather to encourage those who wish they could improve on where they are. The room for improvement is, and can be, a rather large room for all of us to excel in when it comes to bettering our situation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dale P. Kelly’s new book is a powerful resource for both those just starting out on their financial journey as well as those who have faced hard times and may be feeling lost when it comes to their finances. Inspired by his own experiences, Kelly shares his writings in the hope of inspiring and uplifting readers of all economic backgrounds, offering a lifeline and an opportunity for growth with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Great Name and Great Credit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories