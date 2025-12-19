Author Emily Nelson’s New Book, "Our Bodies Were Made to Praise," is a Charming Tale That Aims to Help Young Readers Discover the Divine Purpose of Their Bodies
Recent release “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise” from Covenant Books author Emily Nelson is a captivating tale that looks at various parts of the body and explores the divine purpose that each part holds. From opening one’s eyes to God’s teachings to standing firm in one’s faith, “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise” will help to inspire young readers to honor the Lord with their entire being.
Arlington, TN, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emily Nelson, a loving wife and mother who resides in Arlington, Tennessee, and has dedicated the last twenty-six years to serving in various roles in elementary education in the Memphis area, has completed her new book, “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise”: a unique and engaging tale that explores how the human body was designed by God to praise Him and carry one’s faith with them every day.
“God created our bodies - every part - for a physical (and divine) purpose,” writes Nelson. “As you teach your little one about our bodies and point to each one to name the parts, also point them to the Bible to see what God has to say about each part. The Bible uses language about the body to help us understand how to posture ourselves towards the Lord and ultimately bring Him all the praise and glory He deserves.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emily Nelson’s new book is inspired by the author’s passion for teaching children about the Lord and how to grow in their faith through the gift of reading. With colorful artwork to help bring Nelson’s story to life, “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise” is a powerful testament to the body’s natural ability to honor God with every movement it makes.
Readers can purchase “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
