Author Emily Nelson’s New Book, "Our Bodies Were Made to Praise," is a Charming Tale That Aims to Help Young Readers Discover the Divine Purpose of Their Bodies

Recent release “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise” from Covenant Books author Emily Nelson is a captivating tale that looks at various parts of the body and explores the divine purpose that each part holds. From opening one’s eyes to God’s teachings to standing firm in one’s faith, “Our Bodies Were Made to Praise” will help to inspire young readers to honor the Lord with their entire being.