Loveforce International Releases a Song About Loneliness During the Holiday Season
On Friday, December 19, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single about The loneliness during Holiday Season.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 19, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. It is a song about The Holiday Season. It is not necessarily a Holiday Song.
Though not Strictly a Holiday song, Billy Ray Charles “I Need Some Company” deals with something all too prevalent in the holiday season, loneliness. The song features smooth, upbeat instrumentation contrasted with lyrics about loneliness. The song expresses desire for human connection in a straightforward, yet intimate way.
“Our release this week addresses a topic not often addressed in holiday season music.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is another way our music is introducing fans to a bevy of songs on topics not often broached in Holiday Season songs.” He Continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Though not Strictly a Holiday song, Billy Ray Charles “I Need Some Company” deals with something all too prevalent in the holiday season, loneliness. The song features smooth, upbeat instrumentation contrasted with lyrics about loneliness. The song expresses desire for human connection in a straightforward, yet intimate way.
“Our release this week addresses a topic not often addressed in holiday season music.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It is another way our music is introducing fans to a bevy of songs on topics not often broached in Holiday Season songs.” He Continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories