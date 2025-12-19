Author JT White’s New Book, “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations,” Follows a Group of Survivors Who Try to Locate Their Families Following Complete Societal Collapse
Recent release “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations” from Newman Springs Publishing author JT White is a gripping post-apocalyptic thriller that centers around a group of survivors who set out to locate their loved ones after an EMP attack leaves society and the world they know destroyed. But as their journey grows more difficult, a new threat will throw everything into question.
Gainesville, GA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JT White, a US Army infantry veteran and patriot who is descended from wartime veterans on both sides of his family, has completed his new book, “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations”: a riveting tale of survival that centers around a small band of people who attempt to locate their loved ones after an attack destroys much of the world’s population.
“The common world has changed forever following the twenty-eight-hour electromagnetic pulses resulting from an extensive coronal mass ejection from the sun,” writes White. “As a result, new COVID strains and economic collapse have decimated the population. Two recent college graduates face starvation when their friend and benefactor fails to return. The young adults, joined together by hidden feelings and kinship of home, embark on a journey to rejoin their families that are hopefully still alive.
“A chance encounter with a grizzled prepper speeds them along, with detour after detour. Taking on more passengers, they’re rewarded with unexpected treasures and the responsibility of two more lives. When the prepper finds his destination in ruins, they are yet again bound for home. A bittersweet and fated homecoming will send them on an unexpected and perilous pilgrimage that adds two wagging tails and a refugee. Having been separated by divorce, illness, and hardship, the prepper is unsure of how he will be received by the family he hasn’t seen since before D-Day. Before they can reunite the prepper with his children, the warning of a threat becomes all too real and threatens to change the future of the newly formed group.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, JT White’s enthralling tale will leave readers on the edge of their seats as the main heroes attempt to navigate their new landscape, where no one can be truly trusted and danger lurks around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations” is a pulse-pounding thrill ride that will keep the pages turning, keeping readers eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
