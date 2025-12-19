Author JT White’s New Book, “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations,” Follows a Group of Survivors Who Try to Locate Their Families Following Complete Societal Collapse

Recent release “D-Day Apocalypse: BOOK ONE: Destinations” from Newman Springs Publishing author JT White is a gripping post-apocalyptic thriller that centers around a group of survivors who set out to locate their loved ones after an EMP attack leaves society and the world they know destroyed. But as their journey grows more difficult, a new threat will throw everything into question.