Author C A Deline’s New Book, "Lycos Moon," Centers Around a Young Man Who is Destined to Fulfill His Mother’s Oath of Revenge on the Town That Spurned Her

Recent release “Lycos Moon” from Newman Springs Publishing author C A Deline is a gripping novel set in the pilgrim community of Endurance where a widow named Beth Whitlow is accused of the crimes of witchcraft. Vowing revenge on the town, she sets in motion a plot that involves her son who will unwittingly become the tool of her vengeance.