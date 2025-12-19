Author C A Deline’s New Book, "Lycos Moon," Centers Around a Young Man Who is Destined to Fulfill His Mother’s Oath of Revenge on the Town That Spurned Her
Recent release “Lycos Moon” from Newman Springs Publishing author C A Deline is a gripping novel set in the pilgrim community of Endurance where a widow named Beth Whitlow is accused of the crimes of witchcraft. Vowing revenge on the town, she sets in motion a plot that involves her son who will unwittingly become the tool of her vengeance.
New York, NY, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C A Deline has completed her new book, “Lycos Moon”: a compelling story of a young man who is fated to fulfill a dark purpose of revenge and must find a way to stop his destiny and save those he loves in the town of Endurance.
“The town of Endurance, in 1689, is a pilgrim community enjoying strong bonds of unity, peace and prosperity. After the town experiences several disasters, the citizens succumb to hysteria. They focus their blame on a lonely, vulnerable widow-Beth Whitlow who was renowned for her unique mystic talents,” writes Deline.
“She is Judged and condemned to banishment in a remote location for the crimes of witchcraft.
While she struggles to survive, she swears a solemn oath of revenge on her tormentors.
“In time, Beth’s tragedy is forgotten and the affluence of the community seems to be restored. Then one day, a new child is adopted by the Stafford family and raised in kind regard. Yet he is the subject of suspicious whispers by the townsfolk. Unknown to Noah Stafford; Elrick, the son of Beth Whitlow, is doomed to a dark purpose through no fault of his own.
“When Elrick becomes a young man, he experiences horrifying transformations that drives him to mete out a bloody terrifying revenge on Beth's persecutors. Elrick’s despair is relieved only by the love of his determined young cousin, Pricilla.
“As he learns the truth of his identity, the people of Endurance face the final conflict that brings painful revelations to heal their troubled past.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C A Deline’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Elrick’s journey to take control of his destiny and protect those he loves rather than fulfill his mother’s ploy. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Lycos Moon” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Lycos Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
