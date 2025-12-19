Author Priscilla Wright’s New Book, “It's That Easy: A Struggling Christian's Guide to Walking in Victory!” is a Poignant Guide to Living Life in God’s Ultimate Glory
Recent release “It's That Easy: A Struggling Christian's Guide to Walking in Victory!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Priscilla Wright is a compelling, faith-based guide designed for those who have lost their way in their walk with God. Providing readers with step-by-step instructions, Wright aims to offer the perfect resource for those seeking to reinvigorate their relationship with God.
Dallas, TX, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Priscilla Wright has completed her new book, “It's That Easy: A Struggling Christian's Guide to Walking in Victory!”: a comprehensive guide to repairing and maintaining one’s relationship with their faith and Christ as they work towards attaining salvation.
“Do you struggle in your Christian Walk?” asks Wright. “Are you a born-again believer still finding yourself acting ungodly? Are you now tired and frustrated not knowing how to get free from bad behavior and sinful habits?
“‘It’s That Easy: A Struggling Christian’s Guide to Walking in Victory!’ will offer straight forward scriptures and self-testimonies to give you step-by-step instructions on how to get free from bondages and begin to walk in God’s Glory moment by moment which will lead you to walk in freedom from the tricks of the devil.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Priscilla Wright’s enthralling guide will help readers at every stage of their faith journey discover how to stay the path and continue on their Christian Walk so that they may truly come to know God’s glory and salvation. With every turn of the page, “It’s That Easy” promises to be a vital resource for anyone looking to strengthen their relationship with God for good.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “It's That Easy: A Struggling Christian's Guide to Walking in Victory!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
