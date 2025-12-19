Author Priscilla Wright’s New Book, “It's That Easy: A Struggling Christian's Guide to Walking in Victory!” is a Poignant Guide to Living Life in God’s Ultimate Glory

Recent release “It's That Easy: A Struggling Christian's Guide to Walking in Victory!” from Newman Springs Publishing author Priscilla Wright is a compelling, faith-based guide designed for those who have lost their way in their walk with God. Providing readers with step-by-step instructions, Wright aims to offer the perfect resource for those seeking to reinvigorate their relationship with God.