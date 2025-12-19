Author Billie King’s New Book, "HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE," Follows a Writer of Her Cat Chichi Who Are Transformed and Become Superheroes
Recent release “HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE” from Newman Springs Publishing author Billie King is a charming story that centers around a woman and her cat who, while touring a nuclear power plant, are transformed into superheroes. Now possessing great powers, they set out to train and fight for justice across the world.
New York, NY, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Billie King, who graduated from Rutgers with a major in psychology and a minor in economics, has completed her new book, “HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE”: a captivating tale that follows a professional writer and her cat who, after an accident at a nuclear power plant, become superheroes and fight to protect all of mankind with their newfound abilities.
The author writes, “The adventure began when my cat, Chichi, and I toured a nuclear power plant in Florida. A bolt of lightning blasted out of the clear blue sky, striking the roof over the pool where the rods were kept cool. The rods were damaged, and we were irradiated.
“Months later, I discovered that we had developed super mental and physical powers. Chichi could transform into an intelligent, talking black panther named Sheba. I grew taller, healthier, and more muscular. At age sixty-two, and with Chichi at twelve, our adventures began. Not only were we superheroes, but we were also business partners and inventors. We developed futuristic technology for the benefit of humankind.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Billie King’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Red Furry and Sheba’s adventures to protect the innocent and help mankind with both their powers and new inventions. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring King’s story to life, “HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE” is a perfect tale for superhero fans of any age.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
