Author Billie King’s New Book, "HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE," Follows a Writer of Her Cat Chichi Who Are Transformed and Become Superheroes

Recent release “HOW RED FURRY AND SHEBA BECAME FIGHTERS FOR JUSTICE” from Newman Springs Publishing author Billie King is a charming story that centers around a woman and her cat who, while touring a nuclear power plant, are transformed into superheroes. Now possessing great powers, they set out to train and fight for justice across the world.