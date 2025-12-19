Author Shera Hinostrosa’s New Book, "Don't Be a Bully," is a Heartfelt Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Choose Kindness and Reject Bullying Others
Recent release “Don't Be a Bully” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shera Hinostrosa is a charming tale that explores the effects of bullying and why everyone should choose to be kind and compassionate to others. With the help of Loki, an XL American Bully, young readers will discover the importance of treating everyone with respect and the effects that bullying can have.
Goodyear, AZ, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shera Hinostrosa, who spent thirty-one years as a dental hygienist and is now retired and living in the Greater Phoenix area, has completed her new book, “Don't Be a Bully”: a captivating story that, with the help of an XL American Bulldog named Loki, teaches readers of all ages to avoid bullying others.
“Loki is an XL American Bully,” writes Hinostrosa. “People look at him and think he is one mean dog. However, he is a gentle giant. ‘Don’t Be a Bully’ is a book to help children understand that being a bully isn’t a nice thing to be and that it really can hurt other kids. This book sheds light on ways that kids bully other kids and how kids are bullied. Even though Loki is a bully, he doesn’t act like one, and he doesn’t want kids to be bullies either!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shera Hinostrosa’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the adventures the author shares with her dog, Loki, as well as her desire to help young readers learn the importance of kindness and the lasting effects of bullying. With colorful artwork to help bring Hinostrosa’s story to life, “Don’t Be a Bully” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, inspiring them to choose friendship and acceptance towards others.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Don't Be a Bully” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
