Author Shera Hinostrosa’s New Book, "Don't Be a Bully," is a Heartfelt Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Choose Kindness and Reject Bullying Others

Recent release “Don't Be a Bully” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shera Hinostrosa is a charming tale that explores the effects of bullying and why everyone should choose to be kind and compassionate to others. With the help of Loki, an XL American Bully, young readers will discover the importance of treating everyone with respect and the effects that bullying can have.