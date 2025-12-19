Author Joseph Dawsen’s New Book, "The Path To Lost Souls," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Grieving Widow Who Begins Investigating a Paranormal Presence in Her Life

Recent release “The Path To Lost Souls” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Dawsen is a fascinating tale that centers around Sarah Meadows, a young woman whose life is upended when her husband tragically passes. As she navigates her grief, Sarah begins to notice paranormal occurrences that lead her down a path that could bring him back at a cost.