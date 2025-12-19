Author Joseph Dawsen’s New Book, "The Path To Lost Souls," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Grieving Widow Who Begins Investigating a Paranormal Presence in Her Life
Recent release “The Path To Lost Souls” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Dawsen is a fascinating tale that centers around Sarah Meadows, a young woman whose life is upended when her husband tragically passes. As she navigates her grief, Sarah begins to notice paranormal occurrences that lead her down a path that could bring him back at a cost.
New York, NY, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Dawsen, who works full-time as a hospital administrator in Louisiana, has completed his new book, “The Path To Lost Souls”: a poignant story of a grieving widow who uncovers a potential way to bring her husband’s soul back.
“Sarah Meadows, a devoted wife, receives the devastating news—her beloved husband has died in a tragic accident,” writes Dawsen. “As she grieves her husband’s death, she experiences strange paranormal activity around her—unexplainable occurrences, a presence she can’t ignore.
“As Sarah unravels the mystery surrounding her husband’s death, she discovers a chilling revelation: There is a way to bring him back but at what cost.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Dawsen’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this gripping thriller where love just might be enough to defy fate at a steep enough cost. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Path To Lost Souls” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “The Path To Lost Souls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
