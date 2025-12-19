Author Katey Caballos’s New Book, "Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses," is a Charming Tale That Imagines the Clothing Dogs Would Wear While Enjoying Their Favorite Activities
Recent release “Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Katey Caballos is a riveting story that invites readers to follow along as the author imagines what kinds of clothing and dresses dogs would wear throughout their day. From doing their chores to enjoying night life, “Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses” envisions dogs dressed for whatever the occasion might be.
LaGrande, OR, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Katey Caballos, who has been fortunate to share her life with many animals, including dogs of all breeds, has completed her new book, “Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses”: a hilarious story that explores what a dog might wear while enjoying different activities and chores throughout the day.
“Dogs are such good sports and captains of fun!” writes Caballos. “In this story, we can imagine what they would wear and what they would do while still enjoying their favorite doggy couture.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Katey Caballos’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the fancy clothes a dog might wear to enjoy a night out or simply cleaning the house, making it a fun-filled addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories