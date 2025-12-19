Author Katey Caballos’s New Book, "Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses," is a Charming Tale That Imagines the Clothing Dogs Would Wear While Enjoying Their Favorite Activities

Recent release “Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses” from Newman Springs Publishing author Katey Caballos is a riveting story that invites readers to follow along as the author imagines what kinds of clothing and dresses dogs would wear throughout their day. From doing their chores to enjoying night life, “Sometimes Dogs Wear Dresses” envisions dogs dressed for whatever the occasion might be.