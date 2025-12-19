Alan Jorgenson’s New Book, "A Second Chance," is a Powerful Novel That Follows a Young Couple Who Face Unimaginable Trials as They Pursue Their American Dream Together
Tallahassee, FL, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alan Jorgenson, a retired computer engineer from South Florida, has completed his most recent book, “A Second Chance”: a stirring novel that follows a young couple who must find a way to overcome their struggles in life and find a way to move forward through the hardship and darkness.
“Not everyone gets a second chance in life. But those that are lucky enough to get that chance should take advantage of the situation and make good use of it,” writes Jorgenson. “Some people do not want to make that extra effort, while others are willing to endure the hardships involved to carry on.
“This is the story of a young couple that faced many challenges and obstacles in their pursuit of the American dream. They struggled against the odds. They tried hard, and they fought back.
“From a wrongful prison incarceration to losing the use of one’s physical and mental faculties from a sexual assault to a fatal accident misidentification, these two individuals faced the world head-on almost alone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alan Jorgenson’s book is a poignant tale of resilience and perseverance that will resonate with readers from all walks of life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Second Chance” will serve as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, inspiring readers to never give up in their own personal challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Second Chance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Not everyone gets a second chance in life. But those that are lucky enough to get that chance should take advantage of the situation and make good use of it,” writes Jorgenson. “Some people do not want to make that extra effort, while others are willing to endure the hardships involved to carry on.
“This is the story of a young couple that faced many challenges and obstacles in their pursuit of the American dream. They struggled against the odds. They tried hard, and they fought back.
“From a wrongful prison incarceration to losing the use of one’s physical and mental faculties from a sexual assault to a fatal accident misidentification, these two individuals faced the world head-on almost alone.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alan Jorgenson’s book is a poignant tale of resilience and perseverance that will resonate with readers from all walks of life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Second Chance” will serve as a testament to the strength of the human spirit, inspiring readers to never give up in their own personal challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Second Chance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories