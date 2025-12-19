Beatrice Q. Keller’s New Book, "Bea's Books: Growing Up In Southern Wisconsin in the 1930s to 2000," Details the Author’s Joys, Struggles, & Memories Throughout Her Life
Plymouth, MN, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Beatrice Q. Keller, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who spent almost forty years teaching, has completed her most recent book, “Bea's Books: Growing Up In Southern Wisconsin In The 1930s to 2000”: a compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s life story, beginning with her simple farm upbringing to raising a family, and her perspectives across nearly seven decades.
In “Bea's Books: Growing Up In Southern Wisconsin In The 1930s to 2000,” author Beatrice Q. Keller shares a series of stories arranged into five volumes that span her childhood in the 1930s to her adult years in the early 2000s. They recount living a simple, frugal life with few resources but love on the family farm in southern Wisconsin, to the joys and struggles of raising seven children in the 1960s and 1970s, and her husband’s illness and death. The stories are of a family over the long decades as lives changed so much. Every person’s life story is both small and momentous.
The author shares, “Memories are made of happiness, sadness, laughter, and tears. I’ve sampled from all the above in childhood and adulthood. My parents shared very little of their past, and stories about my grandparents are nonexistent.”
“Hopefully, these stories, written for my children and grandchildren, will provide them glimpses of my life—my dreams, fears, and happiness from the 1930s through the 1990s.”
Published by Fulton Books, Beatrice Q. Keller’s book chronicles a rich family life and creative fun that are now more pertinent than ever for modern readers. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Keller’s tales are sure to stir memories with readers from all walks of life, offering blank pages for them to add their own experiences and stories.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Bea's Books: Growing Up In Southern Wisconsin In The 1930s to 2000” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
