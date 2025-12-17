LT Senior Services Opens Its 2026 Seminar Series for Seniors with "Stronger Today, Safer Tomorrow: The Fall Prevention Benefits of Physical Therapy"
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance. On January 13, Barker Keith of Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy will offer important guidance on how physical therapy can help prevent falls.
Austin, TX, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- One of the best ways to treat arthritis, muscle pain, headaches, and mobility issues, according to Barker Keith, is through physical therapy. It strengthens muscles, improves balance, and corrects gait issues to reduce fall risk and boost confidence. With targeted exercises and expert guidance, aging adults stay safer and more independent.
“Medication only masks the pain,” Barker said. “It doesn’t fix the problem. We fix the problem.”
Having co-owned Lakeway Aquatic Physical Therapy for almost 25 years alongside his wife, Dr. Melody Medley-Keith, the Keiths have treated countless clients - pediatrics through seniors - from Lakeway and surrounding communities through water- and land-based treatment techniques. Their mission is to provide quality, comprehensive physical therapy services through growing knowledge and skills, empowerment of clients, and promotion of health and wellness, emphasizing individual client evaluation and treatment to help clients meet their personal goals.
LT Senior Services facilitates free monthly seminars on topics of importance to aging adults. Seminars are held at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Rd, Austin, 78734. Those interested in attending should visit www.ltseniorservices.org/ltssevents for more information and to register to attend.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, is formed of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly seminars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo, each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org or contact Cyndi Cummings, President, at info@ltseniorservices.org.
