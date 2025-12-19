Diann Showerman’s Newly Released "GOD Never Gave Up in Pursuit of Me" is a Compelling True Story of God’s Relentless Love and Life-Changing Grace
“GOD Never Gave Up in Pursuit of Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Diann Showerman shares an inspiring firsthand account of one woman’s journey through heartbreak, spiritual battle, and ultimate redemption as God continually reached out to bring her back into His light.
New York, NY, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “GOD Never Gave Up in Pursuit of Me”: a heartfelt and powerful testimony that follows an extraordinary path from pain and confusion to restoration and renewed faith. “GOD Never Gave Up in Pursuit of Me” is the creation of published author, Diann Showerman, a dedicated sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Showerman shares, “For many years, Satan tried to destroy the life of a small-town girl, Terry. Because of our Heavenly Father’s grace and mercy, she was able to turn many hurts and much pain into many blessings. Jesus will never give up on us, as He never gave up on Terry. Prayers from loved ones and a faithful praying mother also helped. Because we have a gracious Father in heaven, He can transform your life as He did with Terry.
As you look into the life of Terry, you will see hurt, pain, fear, so much confusion, and our Lord Jesus trying to speak to her many times to let her know He was there with her, through those hard times As you know, we all have free will. Terry’s free will led her into WITCHCRAFT. And it wasn’t until Terry cried out to our Father in heaven for help that He showed her He was right there with her. The battle was on! The victory will be the Lord’s, Satan will not win. Jesus will never let you walk alone when you call on Him for help, in any storm in your life. And in this life, there will be storms. It’s better to take Jesus with you. Terry is living proof!
This book is based on a true story.
The events are true; the names are changed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diann Showerman’s new book delivers a message of hope, resilience, and God’s unwavering pursuit of His children. Through Terry’s incredible transformation, readers are reminded that no matter how far one may wander—even into darkness—God’s grace remains stronger, His love remains steady, and His desire to restore remains unshaken.
Consumers can purchase “GOD Never Gave Up in Pursuit of Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “GOD Never Gave Up in Pursuit of Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
