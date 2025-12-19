Amy Kozlowski’s Newly Released "I’ll Always Love You" is a Tender and Joy-Filled Reminder of a Grandmother’s Unwavering Love
“I’ll Always Love You,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Kozlowski, is a warm and reassuring children’s story celebrating the unconditional love between a grandmother and her grandchild. Through playful scenarios and heartfelt reassurance, this book reminds young readers that they are cherished no matter what.
Ponte Vedra, FL, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I’ll Always Love You”: a gentle reminder that even on their messiest and hardest days, children are still loved. “I’ll Always Love You” is the creation of published author, Amy Kozlowski.
Kozlowski shares, “In I’ll Always Love You, a warm and heartfelt story, a grandmother shares an important truth—she will always love her grandchild, unconditionally. Touching and humorous, this tale is perfect for bedtime, family reading, or just to let a child know they are loved just as they are.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Kozlowski’s new book offers families a charming read-aloud experience that blends gentle humor with biblical reminders to be honest, kind, patient, and humble. As children giggle at relatable moments—from spilled food to bedtime battles—they also hear the comforting refrain: No matter what you do, I’ll always love you. With its playful rhymes, vibrant pacing, and heartfelt message, this story is sure to become a treasured keepsake for grandparents, parents, and little ones alike.
Consumers can purchase “I’ll Always Love You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’ll Always Love You”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories