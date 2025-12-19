Kate Lieske’s Newly Released "I Am a River" is a Soulful Collection of Poetry, Narratives, and Reflections Exploring Life, Love, and the Depths of the Human Heart
“I Am a River” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kate Lieske is an inspiring and heartfelt compilation that draws from the author’s personal experiences, offering readers insight, comfort, and new perspectives on life, sorrow, joy, and faith.
Windpoint, WI, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I Am a River”: a moving and reflective book that weaves together poetry, narratives, psalms, and essays to explore the depths of emotion, life, and faith. “I Am a River” is the creation of published author, Kate Lieske, a certified life coach, grief support coach, photographer, and ministry leader from southeastern Wisconsin. A retired USPS manager, she is married with two children and four grandchildren. An adoptee who recently reunited with her birth family, Kate draws on her life experiences, including poetry, writing, and overcoming hardships such as homelessness, to inspire and encourage others. She is passionate about sharing reflections of her heart through her writing
Lieske shares, “I Am a River comes from personal times of sorrow and pain to times of joy abounding, weaving a tapestry of emotions that explore the very depths of the soul.
You will find your own heart touched by these divinely inspired writings, putting into words your deepest feelings—writings that cause you to stop, pause for a moment, and think about life and even death from a different perspective.
Will you find peace in the verses that echo your own thoughts, or will you discover new perspectives that challenge your understanding of life and love? Savor this collection of poems, narratives, psalms, and essays and begin your journey into a new discovery of life and yourself.
This book has been used for weddings, funerals, and even business meetings. There is truly something for everyone in I Am a River.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kate Lieske’s new book invites readers to reflect, find comfort, and embrace a deeper understanding of life and themselves.
Consumers can purchase “I Am a River” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am a River”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
