Bob Leone’s Newly Released "Tactical Hearts" is a Gripping Tale of Love, Duty, and Sacrifice Set Against the Backdrop of War
“Tactical Hearts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Leone is a moving military romance that explores the forbidden bond between two service members as they navigate the tension between personal devotion and professional duty during a time of global conflict.
Concord, CA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tactical Hearts”: a powerful blend of romance, action, and military drama that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in times of war. “Tactical Hearts” is the creation of published author, Bob Leone. A Purple Heart veteran, artist, writer, cartoonist, widower, and father of six, Bob Leone lives in the San Francisco Bay Area. You can see links to his cartoons, movies, and books at his website: www.humanbeans.world.
Leone shares, “Love and war have always been intertwined, their paths crossing in the most unexpected ways. In the military, where discipline and duty are paramount, the heart is often asked to yield to the mission. Yet as Lt. Col. Gary “Cam” Cameron and CPO Janis Bronco discover, the heart does not always obey orders.
In a world governed by rigid rules of conduct, their love story unfolds, a bond that defies the very regulations designed to separate them. Their connection is as deep as it is forbidden, and when the specter of war looms on the horizon, their relationship is tested in ways neither could have foreseen.
As the conflict between China and Taiwan erupts, Cam and Janis are thrust into the chaos of battle, each navigating the perils of war while fighting to hold on to the love they’ve found. Their story is not just one of romance but of courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of those who serve.
This tale is a tribute to the countless service members who balance their personal desires with their professional duties, and it serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human heart even in the darkest of times.
Brace yourself for a story that will tug at your heartstrings, challenge your sense of duty, and leave you wondering, will love conquer all, or will the battlefield claim more than just lives?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Leone’s new book is a heartfelt and dramatic story that honors the struggles of service members while delivering an unforgettable tale of passion and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Tactical Hearts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tactical Hearts”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
