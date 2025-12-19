Terry Carlson’s Newly Released "The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad" is an Imaginative Children’s Adventure About Loyalty and the Consequences of Power

“The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Carlson is a captivating story that follows a toy master, his son, and their magical toys as they navigate rebellion, intrigue, and high-stakes adventures in the fantastical world of Toyland.