Terry Carlson’s Newly Released "The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad" is an Imaginative Children’s Adventure About Loyalty and the Consequences of Power
“The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terry Carlson is a captivating story that follows a toy master, his son, and their magical toys as they navigate rebellion, intrigue, and high-stakes adventures in the fantastical world of Toyland.
Mesa, AZ, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad”: a high-energy, imaginative tale of courage, leadership, and the battle between good and evil. “The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad” is the creation of published author, Terry Carlson, who has been a natural entertainer since childhood, beginning with reciting Bible verses at age three and teaching himself ventriloquism inspired by Paul Winchell. From backyard puppet shows to performing at fairs, malls, and for large audiences across North America, Terry has honed his talents as a ventriloquist, speaker, and storyteller. He also built a career in radio and television, earning multiple Addy Awards for commercial copywriting. Founder of the Kids Life Association, a 501(c)(3) organization creating programs for children, Terry has written numerous books, plays, and shows that teach life lessons and moral values. Now based in Phoenix, Arizona, he continues to entertain and inspire audiences at festivals, churches, youth groups, and events nationwide.
Carlson shares, “As the tale unfolds, the Toy Master builds a lovely place called Toyland for himself and his son Jesse. He makes lots of toys for Jesse. He eventually builds special robot-like toys to help with the daily operations.
The Toy Master elevates one of the toys, Lou as the “captain” of the toys. Captain Lou oversees all the toys and daily operations of Toyland. Soon, Captain Lou has everything running smoothly. Jesse convinces the Toy Mater to make a Toyland replica, “Newland.”
Distracted by the Newland project, the Toy Master allows Captain Lou to run things as he sees fit. Captain Lou lets power go to his head. He feels he deserves all the credit for Toyland which leads a rebellion against the Toy Master.
For the good of Toyland, the Toy Master sends Captain Lou and the rebels to a corner of Newland to live under Captain Lou’s rule. The Toy Master’s concern is that by destroying the rebels, everyone will follow him out of fear instead of love. He allows Captain Lou to lead his followers down him own path.
Captain Lou uses crafty skills to take over Newland’s leadership. With Captain Lou in charge, things go from bad to worse. Jesse develops a plan to take back control of Newland.
The Toy Master turns Jesse into a toy to better relate to the toys leading them back to the good life they were meant to have. The struggle continues as the battle for Newland heats up.
Lies, deceit, intrigue and high adventure ensues as “good toys go bad.” In the end, all is restored, and the toys are brought back to the safety of Toyland.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terry Carlson’s new book combines adventure, imagination, and valuable lessons about leadership, responsibility, and the importance of doing what is right.
Consumers can purchase “The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Toymaster: When Good Toys Go Bad", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
