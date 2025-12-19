Missionary Mother Joann Schehr Fashina’s Newly Released "Reality in the Spiritual Realm" is a Spiritually Enriching Collection of Poetry
“Reality in the Spiritual Realm: Selections of Inspirational Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Missionary Mother JoAnn Schehr Fashina is an insightful exploration of life’s spiritual truths, offering readers a series of inspirational poems based on real-life experiences and biblical lessons. The book emphasizes the balance between good and evil, life and death, and other universal themes.
Malden, MA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Reality in the Spiritual Realm: Selections of Inspirational Poems”: a an inspiring and thought-provoking collection that invites readers to reflect on the spiritual realities of life. “Reality in the Spiritual Realm: Selections of Inspirational Poems” is the creation of published author, Missionary Mother JoAnn Schehr Fashina, who received the best poet award in 1988 from the American Poetry Association, and in 2006, she received the Outstanding American Teachers Award from the National Honor Roll Society. The most recent award was the International Sunday School Teacher’s Award from the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of The Apostolic Faith received in 2017.
In 2010, she decided to publish her first work My God My Song My Praise, a collection of poems and songs. The second book published was the first edition of Reality in the Spiritual Realm, followed by her devotionals, Expressions of Definitions Redefined books 1 through 3 and Daily Prayers to Pray.
Fashina shares, “No one book or work of art can ever depict all of reality. Each individual artist brings their own interpretation to the truth, but there are facts of life that cannot be denied. In this book of poetry, common issues we all must face are brought to the attention of the reader, such as life and death, good and evil, and many other issues.
Reality in the Spiritual Realm consists of inspirational poems that were prompted by true life circumstances and scriptural lessons. Each poem is supported with scriptural complements, which can be used for meditation and Bible study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Missionary Mother JoAnn Schehr Fashina’s new book provides a unique blend of poetry and scripture, offering inspiration for both personal reflection and group Bible study.
Consumers can purchase “Reality in the Spiritual Realm: Selections of Inspirational Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reality in the Spiritual Realm: Selections of Inspirational Poems”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
