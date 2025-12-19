Missionary Mother Joann Schehr Fashina’s Newly Released "Reality in the Spiritual Realm" is a Spiritually Enriching Collection of Poetry

“Reality in the Spiritual Realm: Selections of Inspirational Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Missionary Mother JoAnn Schehr Fashina is an insightful exploration of life’s spiritual truths, offering readers a series of inspirational poems based on real-life experiences and biblical lessons. The book emphasizes the balance between good and evil, life and death, and other universal themes.