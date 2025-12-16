Solo Founder Ships Complete Creator Platform in 48 Hours Using AI
Denver, CO, December 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LOAFS.io went live this week — a fully functional creator economy platform built in a single weekend by one person.
The platform includes video streaming, native payments, real-time community spaces, and a gamification system with XP, quests, and leaderboards. No team. No outside funding. No templates.
Chris Miller, the founder, designed and built the entire system — database architecture, payment infrastructure, real-time features, and frontend — using Claude AI as a development partner.
"I didn't announce I was building something," Miller said. "I just shipped it."
LOAF is designed as a world, not a feed. Creators upload and monetize. Fans watch, tip, and level up. Communities form in themed lounges. Progress is visible. Participation is rewarded.
"Legacy platforms are feeds you scroll," Miller said. "LOAF is a place you belong to." Miller has spent over a decade in the creator economy — building platforms, scaling media companies, and learning what actually breaks.
LOAF is the result. "I've been designing this system in my head for years," Miller said. "AI just let me ship it before anyone could tell me it was impossible."
The project challenges assumptions about what one person can build. Industry estimates for comparable platforms range from $2-3 million and 12-18 months of development.
Miller shipped in 48 hours. LOAFS.io is live and onboarding creators globally.
About Chris Miller
Chris Miller is a founder and builder who has scaled companies across media, technology, and consumer products. He also runs 1BN, an agency that helps companies integrate content strategy and AI systems into their operations.
Platform: https://loafs.io
Agency: https://1bil.io
Press contact: pr@loafs.io
Contact
Gina Burrus
(303) 335-0694
loafs.io
