Ship Overseas Inc. Expands Heavy Equipment Shipping Operations Into Africa
Ship Overseas Inc., based in San Diego, expands heavy equipment shipping into Africa, serving destinations including Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, and Togo. The company reports a 27% increase in shipping volume and a 31% rise in demand, making Africa its top market for construction and farming machinery exports.
San Diego, CA, December 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc, founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, has announced the expansion of its international construction and heavy equipment shipping operations into the African Continent. The company now provides services for transporting tractors, Bobcats, crawlers, loaders, forklifts, excavators, bulldozers, and other machinery from the United States to key destinations including Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, and Togo.
The expansion includes ground pickup transportation across the United States to major shipping ports, complete door-to-door or port-to-port service, and full handling of port documentation and customs clearance. These services are designed to simplify logistics for clients exporting construction and farming equipment to Africa.
According to CEO and company spokesperson Miron Friedman, demand for these routes has grown significantly. “Our expansion into Africa has resulted in a 27 percent increase in shipping volume and a 31 percent rise in demand for these services,” said Friedman. “Africa has now become our top market for construction, farming, and heavy machinery exports from the United States.”
Ship Overseas Inc. continues to build on its decades of industry expertise and trusted logistics network, offering secure and efficient solutions for international shipping. The company remains committed to supporting global trade by adapting to emerging market needs.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc. is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide. Recent expansion into the U.K. and Germany has positioned these European markets as top sources for vehicle and equipment imports to the United States, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsive, full-service global shipping.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman, CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
