Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Offenburg, Germany, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in Offenburg in the Black Forest in 2003 and has since established itself as a major player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the code coverage analyser Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, the company offers unique products, particularly through the continuous development of standards in software engineering.
A particularly interesting webinar will take place on Thursday, 5 February 2026, at 3:00 P.M. (CET) in english and will be moderated by Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger.
Register now for their free webinar and learn more about the following topics:
• The role of static analysis
• The role of requirement engineering with respect to testing
• Software Integration Testing versus Software Unit-testing
• Methods for deriving normal range and robustness test cases
• Measuring of structural coverage
• The power of reviews of the test
The webinar will examine these aspects in the context of modern software testing and offer in-depth insights into best practices.
Participation is free of charge. Interested parties can register for the webinar on 5 February 2026 at 3:00 P.M. (CET)
registration via the following Site - Verifysoft (Website) - About - Seminars/Webinars
The webinar will also be offered in German on the same day at 10:00 A.M. CET.
Polina Handzhiyska
+49 781 127 8118-6
www.verifysoft.com
