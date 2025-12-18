Adine Parker’s Newly Released "Mirror Image" is a Poignant and Uplifting Collection of Poetry Exploring Self-Reflection and Resilience
“Mirror Image” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adine Parker is a heartfelt poetry collection that captures the emotions, struggles, and triumphs of everyday life, offering readers encouragement and hope through verse.
Bronx, NY, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mirror Image”: a moving collection of poems that delve into personal struggles, self-discovery, and the journey toward inner strength. “Mirror Image” is the creation of published author, Adine Parker.
Adine Parker shares, “Mirror Image is a lot of Adine Parker’s thoughts about everyday situations and frustrations: things you deal with within yourself, thoughts that no one else has or understands, so you think. She wrote this book just to let you know that you are not alone in any struggle. Adine does understand the struggle. She has a simple message to her audience: NEVER GIVE UP!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adine Parker’s new poetry collection offers both solace and inspiration, reminding readers that even in life’s most challenging moments, there is strength, hope, and beauty to be found.
Consumers can purchase “Mirror Image” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mirror Image”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
