Elizabeth Strickland’s Newly Released "Undone: Faith of a Gentile" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Obedience, and the Strength Found in Surrender
“Undone: Faith of a Gentile” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Strickland is a moving testimony that invites readers into the raw, vulnerable places of life where God’s grace shines brightest. Through personal experience and biblical reflection, Strickland shares the powerful lessons of faith she’s learned through trials and surrender.
Fulton, MS, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Undone: Faith of a Gentile”: a profound and transparent look at what it means to walk through the “undone” seasons of life. “Undone: Faith of a Gentile” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Strickland, a devoted Christian from Northeast Mississippi who is passionate about sharing God’s grace through her personal testimony. Her faith journey, shaped by both trials and triumphs, fuels her dedication to encouraging others in their walk with Christ. As a writer and Christian counselor, Elizabeth draws from her own life to inspire readers to trust in God’s faithfulness and pursue a deeper relationship with Jesus. She actively serves at Faith Ministries and supports The Transformation Garden, a ministry for women survivors of sex trafficking. A graduate of Blue Mountain Christian University, Elizabeth lives in Fulton, Mississippi, where she continues to serve her community and nurture her faith alongside her two daughters.
Elizabeth Strickland shares, “Have you ever had to walk through a season of life you did not choose? Have you had to come face to face with a reality that feels crippling? Me too, friend, me too.
This is what I like to call “being in the undone.” The undone has become one of my favorite places to be because it’s the place where there is less of me and more of him. It is where I begin to unravel at the realization of his strength in my weakness. In the midst of it all, God reveals himself within the depths of the pain. I want to invite you into my undone. I want to share with you how the Lord has given me a fresh perspective of obedience and faith through the story of the Gentile woman. I want to reveal the vulnerable places of my undone story to give you a glimpse into how my life mirrors that of the Gentile woman.
I am eager to walk alongside you in your undone as we become less so He can become more. Together, we must first say, “Woe is me, for I am undone,” before we can ever say, “Send me.”
Friend, I want you to know I see you, I hear you, but most importantly, so does our Father. You are worthy, and you are loved. I cannot wait to walk out on this journey of being undone together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Strickland’s new book offers encouragement, inspiration, and a gentle reminder that we are seen, heard, and deeply loved by the Father—even in our undone moments.
Consumers can purchase “Undone: Faith of a Gentile” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Undone: Faith of a Gentile”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
