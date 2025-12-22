Chrissy Compton’s Newly Released "My Evening Jesus Prayer" is a Beautifully Illustrated Guide Designed to Help Children Learn and Cherish Nightly Prayer
“My Evening Jesus Prayer: A Memorization Prayer Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrissy Compton is a heartfelt children’s book combining the timeless beauty of an 1830s hymn with vivid photography to help readers, young and old alike, memorize and reflect on their evening prayers with joy and devotion.
Nampa, ID, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Evening Jesus Prayer: A Memorization Prayer Book”: a charming and spiritually uplifting book that helps children learn to pray through visual connection and repetition. “My Evening Jesus Prayer: A Memorization Prayer Book” is the creation of published author, Chrissy Compton.
Compton shares, “Chrissy has illustrated the prayer with her own beautiful nature photos to bring the prayer alive for easy verse memorization. Based on a hymn from the 1830s, the hymn can be found on the Internet. The title of the hymn is in a verse in this prayer book. Chrissy’s grandmother was a pianist and played the organ at their church.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chrissy Compton’s new book offers a tender and engaging resource for families seeking to teach children the power of prayer in a gentle, memorable way. Each page pairs soothing words of faith with stunning photography, creating an atmosphere of peace and reflection perfect for bedtime devotion.
Consumers can purchase “My Evening Jesus Prayer: A Memorization Prayer Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Google Books, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Evening Jesus Prayer: A Memorization Prayer Book”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
