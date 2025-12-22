Chrissy Compton’s Newly Released "My Evening Jesus Prayer" is a Beautifully Illustrated Guide Designed to Help Children Learn and Cherish Nightly Prayer

“My Evening Jesus Prayer: A Memorization Prayer Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chrissy Compton is a heartfelt children’s book combining the timeless beauty of an 1830s hymn with vivid photography to help readers, young and old alike, memorize and reflect on their evening prayers with joy and devotion.