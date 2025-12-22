Dequan Williams’s Newly Released "A True Story FOR THE LOVE of GOD: Book 1: Divine Destiny’s" is a Powerful Testimony of Transformation, Faith, and God’s Redeeming Love
“A True Story FOR THE LOVE of GOD: Book 1: Divine Destiny’s” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dequan Williams is an inspiring personal account that takes readers from doubt and brokenness to a life forever changed by a face-to-face encounter with Jesus Christ.
Jacksonville, FL, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A True Story FOR THE LOVE of GOD: Book 1: Divine Destiny’s”: a stirring and heartfelt narrative that reveals the mercy of God and the life-changing power of His presence. “A True Story FOR THE LOVE of GOD: Book 1: Divine Destiny’s” is the creation of published author, Dequan Williams, a loving and faithful, father, husband, and friend. He has a deep passion for preaching the gospel to the lost and broken. There is nothing he will not give to those in need. Since his conversion, he has been passionate about helping others know the love of Jesus. This is a must-read book for every race, age, and gender.
Williams shares, “Many in the world today have doubts about the existence of Jesus along with the reality of heaven and hell. I, too, was among that group of doubters until I witnessed the Truth with my own eyes. This book will provide insight into the heavenly realms of God’s glory. I was commanded by God to write this book for these encounters were given for that purpose. You will discover divine mysteries that were locked away from the foundation of the world in this book. I was a troubled youth shaped and molded by this world. I was full of anger and sadness until the day I met Jesus face-to-face and was forgiven of all my sins. This is the story of how He took a menace of society and made Him into a helper of the broken.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dequan Williams’s new book is a moving reminder that no one is beyond the reach of God’s grace, offering hope, healing, and encouragement to all who seek a deeper understanding of His love.
Consumers can purchase “A True Story FOR THE LOVE of GOD: Book 1: Divine Destiny’s” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A True Story FOR THE LOVE of GOD: Book 1: Divine Destiny’s”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
