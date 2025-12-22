Patricia A. McLendon’s Newly Released "Wittles Worth Innovative Analog Clock Time-Teaching Tools" is an Effective Resource for Teaching Children to Tell Time
“Wittles Worth Innovative Analog Clock Time-Teaching Tools” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia A. McLendon is a thoughtfully designed learning tool that helps young children grasp the fundamentals of analog time through a structured, interactive, and fun approach.
East Texas, PA, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Wittles Worth Innovative Analog Clock Time-Teaching Tools”, an innovative and educational resource designed to make learning to tell time accessible and enjoyable for young children, is the creation of published author, Patricia A. McLendon.
Patricia A. McLendon shares, “Learning and mastering analog time can be especially challenging for young children. At Wittles Worth, we believe that understanding is everything! We set out to develop the Wittles Worth Innovative Analog Clock Time Teaching Tools with this belief in mind. Targeted at children ages two to ten, our analog tools will teach kids everything from the basic concepts to tackling the number association challenges we encounter daily.
What’s more! We are all about making learning fun and engaging. This is why we have mapped the learning trajectory to four different learning phases. (Please subscribe to our website for easy step-by-step interactive learning! wwinedu.com.) This encourages gradual learning, which solidifies their understanding of time concepts. Eventually, kids who learn using these tools are also more likely to show competence in other areas and number association. We hope you will have as much fun using these tools as we have had to create them.
Thank you for allowing me to share my family and Wittles Worth Analog learning tools with you and yours!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia A. McLendon’s new book is an invaluable tool for parents, teachers, and caregivers looking to support children in mastering analog time in a fun and structured way.
Consumers can purchase “Wittles Worth Innovative Analog Clock Time-Teaching Tools” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wittles Worth Innovative Analog Clock Time-Teaching Tools”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
