Mark G. Gwaltney’s Newly Released "Showers of Grace" is a Heartfelt Collection of Divinely Inspired Poetry Celebrating God’s Love and Grace
“Showers of Grace: God’s Heavenly Verse and Psalm Sprinkled Upon My Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark G. Gwaltney is a moving compilation of poems written to uplift, comfort, and inspire believers of all ages through messages of faith, peace, and the everlasting love of God.
Bonaire, GA, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Showers of Grace: God’s Heavenly Verse and Psalm Sprinkled Upon My Heart”: a beautiful collection of spiritually inspired poetry that rejoices in the glory of God and His boundless love for creation. “Showers of Grace: God’s Heavenly Verse and Psalm Sprinkled Upon My Heart” is the creation of published author, Mark G. Gwaltney, who finds joy and purpose in his Christian faith and in over thirty-five years of writing poetry inspired by God. Though he humbly refers to himself as a “scribbler,” readers describe his work as anointed, filled with compassion, peace, and joy that speak to all ages. Mark believes God placed a “living tablet” within his heart, upon which the Lord has inscribed His poetic word. Through sharing these divinely inspired poems, Mark seeks to serve as a faithful disciple, spreading God’s love and message to the world.
Gwaltney shares, “Written by our Holy Father’s compassionate heart. This wonderful collection of poems God has asked me to humbly bring into the world is His voice declaring His everlasting love for all of His creation. My only credit in this collection of poetry is the humbling obligation given in penning these glorious poems of perfection and simplicity that He etched upon my heart. Its every verse rejoices in touching every aspect of our lives and can be embraced by all ages to enjoy. Its entire breath delivers the joy, comfort, uplifting peace, and tears of joy our Creator’s blessing of salvation brings forth to us all in this life and His eternal kingdom. The fervent prayer of For God’s Glory, a Collection of Poems Walking with Our Holy God is that the reader will find a true happiness in every poem that will forever linger in his or her walk with a loving God and His Son, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark G. Gwaltney’s new book offers readers a refreshing opportunity to pause, reflect, and experience God’s grace through poetry. Each verse serves as a gentle reminder of His presence, inviting readers to draw closer to the Creator and find peace, comfort, and joy in His eternal love.
Consumers can purchase “Showers of Grace: God’s Heavenly Verse and Psalm Sprinkled Upon My Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Showers of Grace: God’s Heavenly Verse and Psalm Sprinkled Upon My Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
