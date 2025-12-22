Mark G. Gwaltney’s Newly Released "Showers of Grace" is a Heartfelt Collection of Divinely Inspired Poetry Celebrating God’s Love and Grace

“Showers of Grace: God’s Heavenly Verse and Psalm Sprinkled Upon My Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark G. Gwaltney is a moving compilation of poems written to uplift, comfort, and inspire believers of all ages through messages of faith, peace, and the everlasting love of God.