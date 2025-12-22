Darlene Werner’s New Book, "The Singing Lion," Follows a Young Girl Whose Summer Vacation Takes a Turn When She Discovers a Trapped Lion in Need of Help at the Park
New York, NY, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darlene Werner, a native of Azores, Portugal as well as a loving wife of forty-four years, mother of three, and grandmother of six, has completed her most recent book, “The Singing Lion”: a riveting story that centers around a young girl named Chloe, who is thrilled for her summer vacation until a chance encounter with a lion at the park leads her and her friends on a wild summer adventure.
Darlene shares, “It’s the first day of summer vacation. School is out for the next two months! Chloe is so excited to get outside and hang out with her friends. She soon discovers that all her friends are doing different things today. Her best friend, Lily, is gone for an entire month. She decides to go to the park by herself. As she swings on the swing, she hears a strange noise. What is that? She decides to take a closer look. Why is there a cage in the playground? What is a lion doing in that cage?
“This ferocious animal needs her help! She is faced with danger, and she must decide. Does she help the lion and take the chance of getting hurt or worse? Or should she run away? Should she pretend that she doesn’t see him? Is this the beginning of two worlds colliding?
“The adventure begins. There are hidden messages, spirit animals, and magical powers, and something sinister is happening at the zoo. What does this have to do with Chloe and her friends? What is this ‘especially important event’ that Nana talks about? Chloe, Nana, and her friends are ready to have their world turn upside down.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darlene Werner’s book was inspired by a dream the author had when she was ten years old, which she later turned into a story for a school project and shared with her sons and grandchildren over the years. Heartfelt and full of suspense, “The Singing Lion” is sure to delight young readers as they follow along on Chloe’s thrilling summer vacation, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “The Singing Lion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
