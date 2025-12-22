Mary Phillips’s New Book, "Puppies for Sale!" is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Convince Her Parents to Adopt Another Puppy from a Flea Market
Mobile, AL, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Phillips, a loving mother who worked as a rehabilitation counselor for eight years and later as a substitute teacher for over forty years, has completed her most recent book, “Puppies for Sale!”: a riveting story that centers around Tadie, a young girl who must find a way to convince her parents to let her adopt a dog from the flea market despite already having another puppy at home.
“I wrote this book as the beginning adventures of our life with Fiona,” writes Phillips. “At eight years old, my daughter would not speak at all to strangers. So, when she asked her father and I could she have a puppy, which we were not ready to get, I knew we would go home empty-handed. But to our surprise, something different totally happened!”
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Phillips’s book is a heartwarming story inspired by true events that’s sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable story of a young girl and the special bond she shares with her new puppy over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Puppies for Sale!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
