Author Kristina Szarenski’s New Book, "That Can't Bee," is a Charming Story of a Bear Who is Shocked to Discover Purple Bumblebees That Make Purple Honey
Recent release “That Can't Bee” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristina Szarenski is a riveting tale of a young bear who is surprised to discover purple bumblebees that can make delicious purple honey. Written with a simple rhyming scheme, “That Can’t Bee” is sure to delight readers of all ages.
Saginaw, MI, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kristina Szarenski, a loving wife and mother, as well as a successful IT program consultant from Michigan, has completed her new book, “That Can't Bee”: a captivating story that invites readers along to discover a colorful surprise as purple bumblebees go about their day to make special honey.
In “That Can’t Bee,” readers are introduced to two bears who live in a great big tree, where high in the branches is a special bee hive. Inside this hive are purple bumblebees who create a delicious honey that is also a purple color. Despite their initial shock, the bears discover just how yummy this honey can be, even if it might not be its normal color.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kristina Szarenski’s engaging tale, accompanied by beautiful artwork from illustrator and full-time biomedical engineer Tara Badour, is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, making it a perfect and beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “That Can't Bee” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
