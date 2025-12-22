Author Kristina Szarenski’s New Book, "That Can't Bee," is a Charming Story of a Bear Who is Shocked to Discover Purple Bumblebees That Make Purple Honey

Recent release “That Can't Bee” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kristina Szarenski is a riveting tale of a young bear who is surprised to discover purple bumblebees that can make delicious purple honey. Written with a simple rhyming scheme, “That Can’t Bee” is sure to delight readers of all ages.