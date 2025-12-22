Author Brother Ed’s New Book, “From Chains to Evangelism in Christ: Saved by Grace, Called to Works,” is an Inspiring Work That Spreads God’s Word
Recent release “From Chains to Evangelism in Christ: Saved by Grace, Called to Works” from Covenant Books author Brother Ed is a compelling, devotional work that describes the author’s journey to faith.
New York, NY, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brother Ed, a born-again Christian has completed his new book, “From Chains to Evangelism in Christ: Saved by Grace, Called to Works”: a faith-affirming work that takes readers through the author’s process of finding faith in God.
Brother Ed writes, “I was lost and doomed to darkness, until I repented and called on Jesus, believed and confessed Him as Lord and Savior. In Christ, I am a new creature. Old things passed away; behold, He makes all things new. I am called to be His witness now. In Jesus, we trade our sin for His righteousness and make our reservation in heaven. Glory to the Lord of lords and King of kings.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brother Ed’s new book reminds readers of the power of God’s love.
Readers can purchase “From Chains to Evangelism in Christ: Saved by Grace, Called to Works” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
