Author Carl L. Wilson Jr.’s New Book, "Salesmanship by the Book: God's Way!" is an Enlightening Guide to Working in Sales with a Godly Approach Inspired by Scripture
Recent release “Salesmanship by the Book: God's Way!” from Covenant Books author Carl L. Wilson Jr. is a fascinating read that explores how those working in sales can integrate God’s Word into their career. Based upon his own experiences, Wilson Jr. shares how approaching sales with integrity over a focus on profits can lead to greater long-term success.
Opp, AL, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl L. Wilson Jr., a successful businessman, a proud father of three, and a happily married husband of thirty-two years, has completed his new book, “Salesmanship by the Book: God's Way!”: a compelling read that promotes an approach to sales based on integrity, service, and building relationships, rather than focusing solely on profit.
“Just imagine supernatural power over your life and business affairs! How about opening the doors to financial blessings?” writes Wilson Jr. “This book of real stories and true-life experiences will help lead you to success! There has never been a greater time for sales success and the dream of financial freedom!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carl L. Wilson Jr.’s new book is driven by the author’s desire to help others seek a closer walk with God in all aspects of their lives, most importantly in their professional goals and aspirations. Through sharing this valuable resource, Wilson Jr. will guide readers to achieving professional success in the name of Christ, scoring wins through faith-based practices that will change the game of sales forever.
Readers can purchase “Salesmanship by the Book: God's Way!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
