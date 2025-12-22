Author Joe Deal’s New Book, "The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior," Follows a Tiny Mouse Whose Life is Forever Changed When He Witnesses the Birth of Jesus Christ
Recent release “The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior” from Covenant Books author Joe Deal is a charming tale that centers around Whisker, a small mouse who lives in a stable in Bethlehem. One night, when two special visitors visit his stable, Whisker is able to witness an incredible event as the Lord Jesus Christ is born right before his very eyes.
Princeton, IN, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joe Deal, a devoted husband of thirty-seven years, as well as a loving father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior”: a riveting story that centers around a mouse named Whisker who is present in the sable when Jesus is born.
With over thirty years of heartfelt dedication to children’s ministry, author Joe Deal has spent a lifetime nurturing young minds and souls. As a former children’s pastor and a current teacher, his calling remains deeply rooted in the belief that every child, no matter how small, is capable of making a lasting impact through the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Though he is no longer serving in pastoral ministry, the author continues to inspire through both the classroom and the countless lives he’s touched, upholding the values he lives by with enduring passion and grace.
Joe begins his tale, “In a quiet, humble stable on the outskirts of Bethlehem, there lived a small, gray mouse named Whisker. Whisker loved his home, with its warm, soft hay, the sweet scent of animals, and the gentle noises of the stable—the soft snorts of the donkeys, the quiet bleating of the sheep, and the occasional cluck of a chicken. Whisker had lived here for many months, always hidden in the corners and crevices of the stable, watching the world around him with wide, curious eyes.
“The animals had been especially peaceful tonight, and the air in the stable was still. Whisker had scurried over to his favorite spot behind a pile of hay to rest, knowing it would be a quiet evening. But little did he know, this night would be unlike any other.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Deal’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they witness how Whisker’s life is forever changed by being present for Christ’s birth. With colorful artwork to help bring Joe’s story to life, “The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior” is sure to remind readers that the smallest voices can echo the loudest truths, and that every life, no matter its path, can be a vessel for God’s light.
Readers can purchase “The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
