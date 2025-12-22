Author Joe Deal’s New Book, "The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior," Follows a Tiny Mouse Whose Life is Forever Changed When He Witnesses the Birth of Jesus Christ

Recent release “The Little Mouse Who Saw the Savior” from Covenant Books author Joe Deal is a charming tale that centers around Whisker, a small mouse who lives in a stable in Bethlehem. One night, when two special visitors visit his stable, Whisker is able to witness an incredible event as the Lord Jesus Christ is born right before his very eyes.