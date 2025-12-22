Author Laura Pool’s New Book, "I Feel Green," is a Heartfelt Tale That Aims to Help Young Readers Describe How They Feel Through the Use of Visual Imagery and Colors

Recent release “I Feel Green” from Covenant Books author Laura Pool is an insightful read that explores the idea of describing the emotions that one is feeling through color association. From the playful color of yellow to the calming energy of brown, “I Feel Green” allows for open and honest expression in a simple way that readers of all ages can utilize.