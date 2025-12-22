Author Laura Pool’s New Book, "I Feel Green," is a Heartfelt Tale That Aims to Help Young Readers Describe How They Feel Through the Use of Visual Imagery and Colors
Recent release “I Feel Green” from Covenant Books author Laura Pool is an insightful read that explores the idea of describing the emotions that one is feeling through color association. From the playful color of yellow to the calming energy of brown, “I Feel Green” allows for open and honest expression in a simple way that readers of all ages can utilize.
Hurst, TX, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Pool, a loving wife of forty-four-plus years as well as a proud mother and grandmother who enjoys reading, working in her gardens, spending time with friends, and swimming, has completed her new book, “I Feel Green”: an enlightening series that aims to help young readers express their feelings with the use of colors.
In “I Feel Green,” author Laura Pool opens an adventure of discovery to understanding emotions in a new way. With a simple poetic structure, “I Feel Green” can help a child, or anyone struggling, to share what they are feeling at any given moment.
The author shares, “This seemingly simple book focuses on identifying emotions by relating them to a certain color. Although my original intention was to help children express how they feel, the idea is relatable to people of all ages. Once someone chooses a color that suggests how they feel, they can discover more about why and how that color affects them at that moment.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Laura Pool’s new book is a wonderful resource for both parents and guardians alike to help young readers identify their emotions, thus allowing them to explore their feelings and understand them in a healthy and productive way.
Readers can purchase “I Feel Green” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
