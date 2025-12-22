Author Vunda Comeger’s New Book, “I’ve Got Roaches!: No Matter What, God Is in Control,” is a Powerful Work That Offers a Refreshing Take on Faith
Recent release “I’ve Got Roaches!: No Matter What, God Is in Control” from Covenant Books author Vunda Comeger is an interactive, faith-based work that invites readers to open themselves to the word of God.
Atascosa, TX, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vunda Comeger, a mighty woman of God, has completed her new book, “I’ve Got Roaches!: No Matter What, God Is in Control”: a compelling work that combines steadfast faith with the realities of everyday life.
Author Vunda Comeger, the second oldest of seven, the mother of seven, married to Steven A. Comeger for twenty-seven years and counting. She served in the US Air Force and the Army National Guard for a combined seven years. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology, childcare training, and served as a Girl Scout leader for seven years. Vunda is also a pastor and counselor for Holy Ghost Revival Deliverance Center. She is a member of two nonprofit organizations: It’s Already Done Ministry since 2018 and CWR (Call Sign Victor) since 2024. She hosts a segment called “Keeping the Honey in the Moon.” It’s a discussion on marriage and family issues and how to apply biblical principles to support strong godly values. She has been honored to coauthor the bestselling book “Unbridled.”
Comegar writes, “Life’s full of issues and details one hopes never see the light of day. The very thought of others knowing about those secret sins can be overwhelming. It’s human nature to create protective measures to hide behind and cover up the crazy. But when we don’t address those issues, like roaches that infest and take control of your home, sin can take control of your life. God wants the very things you’ve worked so hard to keep locked away from the world. He desires to set you free from the trap known as “I have the right.” We are not our own; we were bought with a price to redeem us back to the Father. It’s time to make the choice to let go and allow God to lead you to restoration.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Vunda Comeger’s new book features the author’s candid, encouraging voice and guides readers toward a deeper connection with God.
Readers can purchase “I’ve Got Roaches!: No Matter What, God Is in Control” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
