Author Fawn Dent Musick PhD.’s New Book, “Not Where I Thought I’d Be: In Search of Contentment,” Reminds Readers to Seek Out God to Find Contentment

Recent release “Not Where I Thought I’d Be: In Search of Contentment” from Covenant Books author Fawn Dent Musick PhD. is a moving spiritual work ideal for readers who find themselves in a time of struggle.