Author Fawn Dent Musick PhD.’s New Book, “Not Where I Thought I’d Be: In Search of Contentment,” Reminds Readers to Seek Out God to Find Contentment
Recent release “Not Where I Thought I’d Be: In Search of Contentment” from Covenant Books author Fawn Dent Musick PhD. is a moving spiritual work ideal for readers who find themselves in a time of struggle.
Mooresville, NC, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fawn Dent Musick PhD., who has a PhD from Texas Tech University in Technical Communication and Rhetoric, has completed her new book, “Not Where I Thought I’d Be: In Search of Contentment”: a compelling faith-based work that encourages readers to seek a deeper relationship with God.
Author Fawn Dent Musick teaches writing and composition courses at Liberty University in Lynchburg Virginia. When not writing or teaching, Fawn loves to travel and spend time with her kids and grandkids.
Musick writes, “We continue rolling until one day we wake up kind of dizzy and stop to reflect. We are certain we must take the time to calculate all of the vagaries of our life—the risks we took, the fears we obeyed, the refusal to participate, the euphoric moments we cling to—and we can become disappointed, frustrated, or even angry when we discover that we are not quite where we thought we would be. Where our life calculations say we should be. Where our friends, families, and social media gurus thought we should be. We know we had other plans and dreams about where we would end up, or we could blame our current position on the timing of events, which was not exactly what we predicted, or the emotional toll ended up being too much and we crashed. Or we settled without a fight.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Fawn Dent Musick PhD.’s new book offers practical advice and spiritual guidance for finding a stronger connection to God.
Readers can purchase “Not Where I Thought I’d Be: In Search of Contentment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
