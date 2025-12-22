Author Zach Jones’s New Book, "Anything Goez," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Newly Reanimated Man Named Noxus as He Assemble a Crew to Defeat a Dangerous Outbreak
Recent release “Anything Goez” from Page Publishing author Zach Jones is compelling tale that centers around Noxus, a young man who has been brought back to life by a mad scientist with no memory of his past. Now imbued with divine energy, Noxus must find a team of allies to fight back against a universe-ending plague.
Roundup, MT, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zach Jones has completed his new book, “Anything Goez”: a riveting tale that follows Noxus who, after being brought back from the dead, must embark on a dangerous mission to assemble a team of warriors to fight against a growing infection that is slowly overtaking planets across the universe.
“When Noxus awakens in a dark and hidden-away laboratory, he meets a mysterious being radiating lunacy and the very meaning of unhinged,” writes Jones. “The Doctor, a mad scientist of sorts, had knowledge so vast it takes several lifetimes to acquire a quarter of what he really knows. It’s revealed that Noxus has been dead for five years and has now been brought back from the void with no memory of who he once was, only who he is now. This is the work of the relic (Benevolent Incarnous) replacing his long-since ripped-out heart—literally ripped out. His right eye, left arm, and right leg, once removed in a horrible manner, have grown back as armored, augmented versions of the former. Golden and pulsating with holy angelic energies, they allow Noxus to wield two holy relics: Smiting Dawn, a long gilded blade for smiting those that dare attack, and Zeus, his trusty sidearm that fires bolts of concentrated radiance. Noxus must assemble a guild of powerful allies to aid the crazed Doctor in curing an infectious outbreak that has swept across the universe, taking planets overnight. Can they do it?
“Meet Noxus and his loyal crew of warriors in a hell of a journey through a brutal universe, chaotic and teeming with angels, demons, bounty hunters, extraterrestrial threats, and much, much more. Noxus and the guild unravel mysterious plans and learn to grow as a group while they gather samples and help the lunatic of a doctor save the universe from the outbreak, which is leaving tremendous numbers of mutating, zombielike creatures on hundreds of planets. Epic worlds, brutal battles, bonds, and death—anything goes in this one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Zach Jones’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Noxus’s perilous journey to save the universe at all costs. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Anything Goez” is an unforgettable sci-fi epic that promises to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Anything Goez" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
