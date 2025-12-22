Author Zach Jones’s New Book, "Anything Goez," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Newly Reanimated Man Named Noxus as He Assemble a Crew to Defeat a Dangerous Outbreak

Recent release “Anything Goez” from Page Publishing author Zach Jones is compelling tale that centers around Noxus, a young man who has been brought back to life by a mad scientist with no memory of his past. Now imbued with divine energy, Noxus must find a team of allies to fight back against a universe-ending plague.