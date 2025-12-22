Author Mallory Janowiak and Illustrator Lauren Trail’s New Book, "A is for Auntie," Explores All the Fun Adventures an Aunt Spends with Her Nieces and Nephews
Recent release “A is for Auntie” from Page Publishing author Mallory Janowiak and illustrator Lauren Trail is a charming tale that takes readers through the alphabet to discover all the fun ways an aunt can spend time with her nieces and nephews, as well as how fulfilling the title of “aunt” can truly be.
Mt. Prospect, IL, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mallory Janowiak, a loving wife and mother as well as an educator and beloved aunt, and illustrator Lauren Trail have completed their new book “A is for Auntie”: a stirring and heartfelt rhyming tale that highlights the joys of being an aunt.
“‘A is for Auntie’ explores the extravagant but sometimes daunting role of the modern-day aunt in a rhythmic adventure through the alphabet,” writes Janowiak. “This alphabet book includes a story that follows an auntie and her escapades of spending time bonding with her nieces and nephews. Each page is a snapshot of their time together, giving the readers a better sense of the relationship she has with them. Balancing both the amusing and the demanding tasks, she makes being an aunt look fun and lively, and maybe a little exhausting. Although she’s not perfect and no replacement for their mother, she’s doing her best while trying to make their time together memorable. The love this auntie has for her nieces and nephews is woven through each page.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mallory Janowiak’s engaging tale, with colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Lauren Tail, will highlight the special bond that aunts share with their nieces and nephews of all ages, making it a wonderful addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “A is for Auntie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
