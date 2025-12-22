Author Mallory Janowiak and Illustrator Lauren Trail’s New Book, "A is for Auntie," Explores All the Fun Adventures an Aunt Spends with Her Nieces and Nephews

Recent release “A is for Auntie” from Page Publishing author Mallory Janowiak and illustrator Lauren Trail is a charming tale that takes readers through the alphabet to discover all the fun ways an aunt can spend time with her nieces and nephews, as well as how fulfilling the title of “aunt” can truly be.