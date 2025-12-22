Author Allan Wagner’s New Book, “The Loving Student: An American Dream,” is a Thought-Provoking Narrative About a Student Studying Abroad
Recent release “The Loving Student: An American Dream” from Page Publishing author Allan Wagner is a powerful story that explores the hotly debated topic of students studying abroad.
Temecula, CA, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allan Wagner has completed his new book, “The Loving Student: An American Dream”: a compelling novel that follows Le Tran, a bright foreign student who travels from a coffee farm in Vietnam on a scholarship to Ho Chi Minh University in Saigon. She wins a master’s degree for study at the University of Sydney in Australia but faces numerous obstacles to employment when returning to Saigon. Her family encourages her to go to the US en route to higher education and a master’s degree from an American university.
Le meets Paul, a professor at a college in San Diego. She enrolls in his class. They become intimate. He offers to help Le take the GMAT for higher education. Le also seeks a private marriage and a green card, which would allow her to stay in the US.
Le’s future seems bright, until a simple car accident leads to her arrest by the Department of Homeland Security. She is currently in jail, awaiting trial and probable deportation to her homeland.
Author Allan Wagner lived, studied, and absorbed Asian culture during his fifteen years in Japan and extensive travel in Asia. He holds an MA in Asian studies (San Diego State University) and a doctorate in business administration (US International University). The Loving Student: An American Dream is based on his outstanding research and teaching experience.
Wagner writes, “Le Tran never felt she belonged with these people. They were arrested and confined together for custodial supervision, yes. But there were too many differences in language, culture, and education. She could go on. Le had done her best to resist mingling. Keeping to herself, she avoided trivial arguments and possible problems. Admittedly, their tattooed, rough appearances scared her. She had made real friends with just one woman, an older, grandmotherly type, who approached her early on to become Le’s only true buddy.”
He continues, “Imelda Torres assessed Le’s solemn behavior as caused by fear and loneliness in a harsh, foreign environment. Imelda had gone through this catch-and-go-to-jail routine several times before. By illegally crossing the US-Mexico border one way or another, she could see her daughter and grandchildren in San Diego despite her record of misdemeanors. She didn’t need a coyote to guide her across the border. She had scrambled across and been sent back several times before.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allan Wagner’s interesting tale invites readers to discover what will happen to Le Tran.
Readers who wish to experience this timely work can purchase “The Loving Student: An American Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Le meets Paul, a professor at a college in San Diego. She enrolls in his class. They become intimate. He offers to help Le take the GMAT for higher education. Le also seeks a private marriage and a green card, which would allow her to stay in the US.
Le’s future seems bright, until a simple car accident leads to her arrest by the Department of Homeland Security. She is currently in jail, awaiting trial and probable deportation to her homeland.
Author Allan Wagner lived, studied, and absorbed Asian culture during his fifteen years in Japan and extensive travel in Asia. He holds an MA in Asian studies (San Diego State University) and a doctorate in business administration (US International University). The Loving Student: An American Dream is based on his outstanding research and teaching experience.
Wagner writes, “Le Tran never felt she belonged with these people. They were arrested and confined together for custodial supervision, yes. But there were too many differences in language, culture, and education. She could go on. Le had done her best to resist mingling. Keeping to herself, she avoided trivial arguments and possible problems. Admittedly, their tattooed, rough appearances scared her. She had made real friends with just one woman, an older, grandmotherly type, who approached her early on to become Le’s only true buddy.”
He continues, “Imelda Torres assessed Le’s solemn behavior as caused by fear and loneliness in a harsh, foreign environment. Imelda had gone through this catch-and-go-to-jail routine several times before. By illegally crossing the US-Mexico border one way or another, she could see her daughter and grandchildren in San Diego despite her record of misdemeanors. She didn’t need a coyote to guide her across the border. She had scrambled across and been sent back several times before.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allan Wagner’s interesting tale invites readers to discover what will happen to Le Tran.
Readers who wish to experience this timely work can purchase “The Loving Student: An American Dream” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories