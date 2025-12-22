Author William K. Schlotter IV’s New Book, “Wizard of Avonia,” is the Exciting and Breathtaking Conclusion of the "Avonia" Trilogy
Recent release “Wizard of Avonia” from Page Publishing author William K. Schlotter IV transports readers to the parallel universe of Avonia, a medieval world similar to earth’s eleventh and twelfth centuries.
Fredericksburg, VA, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William K. Schlotter IV, who was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “Wizard of Avonia”: a spellbinding tale that follows Oberon, the royal wizard who was once a bullied frail young boy but went on to become the most powerful wizard in the world of Avonia.
An Army brat, author William K. Schlotter IV has been fortunate to have lived in or visited all fifty states and several foreign countries. One of his favorites was Germany, where he lived for three years and his interest in castles and knights was ignited. He lives in Virginia with his wife, Ann, and is excited to have completed the third book of the “Avonia” trilogy.
Schlotter writes, “Any curator from a museum of natural history would be envious of the dark wizard’s collection. On the floor in front of the two boys was an animal-skin rug that resembled a horse but was patterned in stripes of black and white. Another skin rug to their right looked like it belonged to an extremely large cat that was a tawny-orange color, with black irregularly shaped spots. On a table to their left sat a skull that had long curved incisors, at least eight to ten inches long. In the far corner leaning against the stone wall, two large, curved tusks stood. They were similar to a walrus tusk but were over eight feet in length. Above their heads was a large skull over eight feet long, with rows of curved six-inch-long teeth. The huge skull was suspended by iron chains, hanging from the ceiling.”
Published by Page Publishing, William K. Schlotter IV’s vibrant tale invites readers to discover how a simple young boy becomes the Gatekeeper of the Portal between the worlds, and years later, the royal wizard of the realm of Avonia.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Wizard of Avonia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
