Author Emma Ring’s New Book, "Unrequited Witness," is a Poignant and Compelling Series of Poems That Explore the Trials of Returning to Life Following a Suicide Attempt

Recent release “Unrequited Witness” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Emma Ring is a powerful and thought-provoking collection of poems that explore the challenges faced by those reengaging with life after a suicide attempt. Drawing from her own experiences, Ring weaves a powerful series that offers hope and encouragement to those facing this same journey of recovery.