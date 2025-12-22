Author Emma Ring’s New Book, "Unrequited Witness," is a Poignant and Compelling Series of Poems That Explore the Trials of Returning to Life Following a Suicide Attempt
Recent release “Unrequited Witness” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Emma Ring is a powerful and thought-provoking collection of poems that explore the challenges faced by those reengaging with life after a suicide attempt. Drawing from her own experiences, Ring weaves a powerful series that offers hope and encouragement to those facing this same journey of recovery.
New York, NY, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emma Ring, a passionate young poet, has completed her new book, “Unrequited Witness”: a riveting and emotionally resonant assortment of poems that explores the trials faced by those following a suicide attempt.
“Life after a suicide attempt can be incredibly tough, but it’s important to know that help and hope are always within reach,” shares Ring. “This book delves into the everyday victories and obstacles faced when reengaging with life, offering encouragement and insight for those on this journey.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Emma Ring’s engaging series draws from the author’s own experiences to deliver a message of hope resilience to those whose lives have been impacted by suicide and are currently on a journey of recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Unrequited Witness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Categories