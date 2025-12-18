New SocialBox.Biz Survey Reveals 60% of UK Firms Want to Boost Social Impact but Lack Surplus IT Hardware
In a surprising pre-Christmas finding, a new survey from SocialBox.Biz reveals that 3 out of 5 UK companies want to increase their social impact but are constrained by current hardware refresh cycles. To address this gap, the London-based Community Interest Company (CIC) is launching a new initiative that decouples corporate goodwill from physical donations, allowing companies to make a difference using existing PR and ESG budgets.
London, United Kingdom, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This approach targets a persistent barrier: data privacy. SocialBox.Biz eliminates this risk through high-standard, certified data wiping, creating a seamless pathway for sustainable tech reuse.
The Data Security & Sustainability Solution
SocialBox.Biz streamlines corporate social responsibility by facilitating the secure reuse of outdated but usable technology before it reaches the IT disposal stage. The technology is thoroughly data-wiped and loaded with privacy-respecting, open-source software, making it safe for vulnerable communities.
“IT equipment reuse can simultaneously shrink carbon footprints and champion inclusive community development, setting a new benchmark for corporate social responsibility,” said the team at SocialBox.Biz. "We're transforming a logistical and security headache into a powerful, measurable community benefit."
The initiative yields powerful, auditable benefits for its partners:
Certified Data Security: Adherence to over 20 global standards, including NIST 800-88 and ISO 27001, ensures complete data sanitization.
Measurable Scope 3 Reduction: Partners can include significant carbon reduction data from tech reuse in their annual reports.
The "Impact Plans" Alternative: For companies without immediate hardware, new plans allow them to sponsor computer classes and IT training for the homeless, refugees, and the elderly using PR or ESG funds.
Bridging the Digital Divide this Christmas
Age UKs in London, C4WS, and other charitable entities are already benefiting from securely reused laptops, which provide essential access to education, careers, and communication tools for their clients. This Christmas season, SocialBox.Biz is urging organisations to reassess their IT assets and engage with the program.
Entities seeking a potent solution for meeting environmental and social responsibility goals can learn more and participate immediately.
Learn more now by visiting https://www.socialbox.biz/corporate-impact/
About SocialBox.Biz
SocialBox.Biz is a technology-focused Community Interest Company dedicated to bridging the digital divide in the UK. By accepting Apple iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks for secure reuse, they empower vulnerable communities while helping corporations achieve measurable sustainability goals.
Media Contact:
SocialBox.Biz Team
https://www.socialbox.biz/corporate-impact/
Contact
Peter Paduh
+44 0843 289 5722
https://www.socialbox.biz/reuse-before-recycling/
