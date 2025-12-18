New SocialBox.Biz Survey Reveals 60% of UK Firms Want to Boost Social Impact but Lack Surplus IT Hardware

In a surprising pre-Christmas finding, a new survey from SocialBox.Biz reveals that 3 out of 5 UK companies want to increase their social impact but are constrained by current hardware refresh cycles. To address this gap, the London-based Community Interest Company (CIC) is launching a new initiative that decouples corporate goodwill from physical donations, allowing companies to make a difference using existing PR and ESG budgets.