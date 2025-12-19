Sound Home Buyer Earns BBB Accreditation - Helping Washington Homeowners Solve Real Estate Problems
Sound Home Buyer, a locally owned Washington real estate solutions company, announced it has earned Better Business Bureau Accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to BBB’s Standards for Trust. The accreditation reinforces the company’s dedication to ethical business practices, transparency, and consumer confidence. Customers can now view Sound Home Buyer’s BBB profile, accreditation seal, reviews.
Olympia, WA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sound Home Buyer is proud to announce its recent Better Business Bureau Accreditation. As a BBB Accredited Business, Sound Home Buyer is dedicated to upholding BBB’s Standards for Trust, a comprehensive set of best practices for treating the public in a fair and honest manner.
“We wanted to become BBB Accredited to build trust in our community,” said Ryan Garrison. “We are proud to have met the BBB’s Standards for Trust and look forward to using our BBB Accreditation to give customers confidence that they’re dealing with a trustworthy business.”
Customers can now find Sound Home Buyer’s business profile on BBB.org. In addition to seeing their BBB Seal of Accreditation, customers are able view Sound Home Buyer’s letter grade, reviews, request a quote and other information.
For more than 110 years, BBB has helped customers research and connect with trustworthy businesses, brands and charities. Nearly 75% of shoppers view a company’s reputation and integrity as very important when considering a purchase. The BBB Seal of Accreditation is the most recognizable symbol for confirming a business’s commitment to operating ethically and honestly.
About Sound Home Buyer: Sound Home Buyer is a locally owned real estate solutions company based in Washington State, specializing in helping homeowners sell their properties with clarity, dignity, and confidence. The company works with individuals and families facing complex situations such as probate, inherited properties, unwanted rentals, foreclosure, financial hardship, and major property repairs. Sound Home Buyer offers straightforward options, fair cash offers, and flexible closing timelines to meet each seller’s unique needs. Known for its transparent communication and community-first approach, Sound Home Buyer is committed to ethical business practices and providing stress-free solutions for homeowners throughout Western Washington.
About Better Business Bureau: Since 1912, Better Business Bureau has empowered people to find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2022, people turned to BBB more than 250 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million businesses and Charity Reports on about 12,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. BBB Great West + Pacific serves more than 20 million consumers in Alaska, Central Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Western Wyoming. For more information, visit BBB.org.
