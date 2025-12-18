Jewish Women Series™ Launches Children’s Book Collection Spotlighting Four Influential Jewish Women
Jewish Women Series™ launched today in Jacksonville, Florida, with four children’s books highlighting influential Jewish women: Emma Lazarus, Judy Feld Carr, Sara Fortis, and Vera Rubin. The series presents historically grounded, age-appropriate biographies designed for families and educational settings, aiming to address gaps in children’s literature by showcasing Jewish women whose contributions shaped culture, human rights, and science.
Jacksonville, FL, December 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jewish Women Series™ launched today with the release of four children’s books highlighting influential Jewish women whose contributions shaped history, science, and human rights.
The inaugural titles feature Emma Lazarus, Judy Feld Carr, Sara Fortis, and Vera Rubin, introducing young readers to Jewish women from diverse eras whose stories reflect courage, leadership, and intellectual achievement.
The series aims to address a gap in children’s educational literature by presenting historically grounded, age-appropriate biographies of Jewish women often overlooked in traditional curricula.
Emma Lazarus was a 19th-century poet and activist best known for authoring “The New Colossus,” the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty. Judy Feld Carr led a decades-long effort to rescue thousands of Syrian Jews, working quietly and at great personal risk. Sara Fortis, a Jewish Greek who started the first women military group to fight against the Nazis. Vera Rubin was an astronomer whose research provided key evidence for the existence of dark matter, reshaping modern cosmology.
Each book is written for children and includes discussion prompts designed for families and educational settings. The series is intended for use in Jewish day schools, supplementary schools, homeschool environments, synagogues, libraries, and community organizations.
Additional titles are currently in development.
The books are available online at JewishWomenSeries.com.
Gila Rapoport
904-830-9893
jewishwomenseries.com
