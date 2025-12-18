Jewish Women Series™ Launches Children’s Book Collection Spotlighting Four Influential Jewish Women

Jewish Women Series™ launched today in Jacksonville, Florida, with four children’s books highlighting influential Jewish women: Emma Lazarus, Judy Feld Carr, Sara Fortis, and Vera Rubin. The series presents historically grounded, age-appropriate biographies designed for families and educational settings, aiming to address gaps in children’s literature by showcasing Jewish women whose contributions shaped culture, human rights, and science.