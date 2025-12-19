Fleming Events Launches: Process Control Week: PID Tuning & Advanced Process Control Training, 9–13 March 2026, Amsterdam
Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation
Bratislava, Slovakia, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Process industries are facing a renewed wave of operational pressure as energy efficiency, emissions reduction, digitalisation, and reliability become core performance drivers. Across refining, petrochemicals, chemicals, power, and manufacturing, the most searched industry challenges remain consistent: poorly tuned PID loops, unstable base-layer control, excessive process variability, rising operational costs, and growing expectations for Industry 4.0 readiness. Plants are also struggling with increasingly complex, multivariable processes, forcing a shift toward Advanced Process Control (APC), Advanced Regulatory Control (ARC), and Model Predictive Control (MPC) to achieve throughput, quality, and energy gains. Yet the widespread skills gap in tuning, diagnostics, feedforward control, furnace optimisation, handling non-linearities, constraint control, and data-driven optimisation continues to limit APC performance and the realisation of digital transformation value. These realities are precisely why Fleming is hosting Process Control Week, taking place 9–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two-course program delivers a complete capability uplift for modern control engineering teams. PID Tuning (9–10 March 2026) provides practical, simulationbased mastery of tuning methods, loop monitoring, filtering, noise management, and stabilisation of the base regulatory layer—essential for digitalisation and APC success.
Advanced Process Control (11–13 March 2026) bridges the next performance layer: feedforward design, furnace control, deadtime compensation, non-linearity handling, distillation optimisation, Relative Gain Analysis, constraint/override control, and an introduction to MPC. The week equips Instrumentation, Process, APC, and Control Engineers with immediately actionable skills aligned to the industry's most urgent automation and optimisation demands.
Fleming is a global provider of professional training and industry-focused events. For more than 20 years, we have helped organisations strengthen technical expertise, improve operational performance, and stay ahead of emerging industry challenges. Our courses are led by experienced practitioners and designed to deliver practical, applicable knowledge to professionals worldwide.
Karthik Naik
00421911820365
fleming.events/
