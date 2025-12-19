Fleming Event Launches: In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam.
Bratislava, Slovakia, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pipeline integrity is entering a new risk era driven by the energy transition, accelerated adoption of future fuels, and mounting regulatory scrutiny. As operators prepare existing networks for hydrogen, ammonia, and dense-phase CO₂—critical enablers of global CCUS strategies—they are encountering degradation behaviours that legacy inspection methods were never designed to detect. Hydrogen-assisted cracking, CO₂ corrosion dynamics, and variable operating envelopes are reshaping integrity risk profiles across the sector. At the same time, a growing portion of assets now qualifies as unpiggable or challenging to inspect, including multi-diameter systems, tight-radius bends, low-flow pipelines, subsea tiebacks, and aging flexible risers. Combined with the rising threat landscape of aging infrastructure, interacting defects, and legacy repairs, operators face structural risks that far exceed the assumptions behind conventional integrity models. Meanwhile, high-resolution inspection technologies generate vast datasets, exposing a widening capability gap as many organizations struggle with data-driven integrity analysis, vendor reconciliation, and defensible engineering decisions under increasing regulatory expectations. This is where the In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines training delivers critical value. Taking place 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam, the program directly addresses the industry's most urgent challenges brought on by inspection of complex assets, future fuels, CCUS deployment, and high-risk systems. It provides a clear, technology-agnostic understanding of how to approach unpiggable and challenging systems, how to transform high-resolution data into reliable, standards-aligned integrity decisions, and how to prepare pipelines for hydrogen and CO₂ service. By giving professionals the tools to evaluate inspection technology performance, validate data quality, and strengthen risk-based decisionmaking, this training equips operators to manage modern integrity threats with precision and confidence.
