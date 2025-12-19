Hotel Rebranding and Renovation Announcement Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia, located at 2500 33rd St, Orlando, FL 32839, announces the completion of an extensive interior renovation and the official rebranding of the property.
Orlando, FL, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The hotel previously operated under the name Developer Inn Downtown Orlando, a Baymont by Wyndham. Following renovations to guest rooms, interior public areas, and hotel amenities, the property now operates exclusively as Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia.
As part of this transition, key elements of the guest experience have been upgraded to align with current Baymont by Wyndham brand standards. Any images associated with the former hotel name reflect conditions prior to these renovations and no longer represent the current appearance, quality, or guest experience of the property.
Baymont by Wyndham Orlando North Millenia respectfully requests the removal of all outdated photos taken before the renovation and rebranding, and the use of updated imagery that accurately reflects the hotel’s current condition and brand identity.
The property is professionally managed by AD1 Hospitality, a fully integrated hotel management company.
Contact
AD1 HospitalityContact
Jon McMillian
954-434-5001
www.ad1hospitality.com
Categories